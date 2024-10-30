Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.2% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2,355.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 138,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132,856 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 121,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.