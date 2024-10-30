Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (TSE:MSI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$32.40. Morneau Shepell shares last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 167,076 shares traded.
Morneau Shepell Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 83.55.
About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.
