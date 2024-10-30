MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share.
MSCI Stock Performance
MSCI traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.15. The company had a trading volume of 115,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,820. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.06.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.
MSCI Company Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
