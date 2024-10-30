Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 21,300 Shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the second quarter worth about $50,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Stock Up 0.0 %

JUNM opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.27. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.