Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.52 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

