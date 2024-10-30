Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $396.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $263.79 and a 1 year high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.