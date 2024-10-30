Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

