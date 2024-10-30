Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Shares Down 13% – Time to Sell?

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was down 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Nanosonics Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.
Nanosonics Company Profile
Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.
