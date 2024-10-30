National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
National Australia Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 51,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,668. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $14.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
