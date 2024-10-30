National Vision (EYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Vision has set its FY24 guidance at $0.45-0.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect National Vision to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. National Vision has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

