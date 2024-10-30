NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.70 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Randolph Sparks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $48,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,695.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,824,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,790. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

See Also

