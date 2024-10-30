Nervos Network Market Cap Hits $589.01 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $589.01 million and $23.70 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,105.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.59 or 0.00509801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00099432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.63 or 0.00224156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00023131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00069818 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

