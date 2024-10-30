Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,986,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,683,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 447.9 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

NTOIF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Neste Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.