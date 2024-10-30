New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

Get New Horizon Aircraft alerts:

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

Receive News & Ratings for New Horizon Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Horizon Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.