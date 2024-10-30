New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Short Interest Up 23.0% in October

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,100 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 132,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOVRW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
