New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $157.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 212,610 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Comcast worth $157,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.96. 2,812,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,463,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

