News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.61 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 71481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in News by 69.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 253.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 14.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

