NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.7% annually over the last three years.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded up 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 5.49. 136,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,088. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.67 and a 52-week high of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.78.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

