NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,561,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NEXTDC Price Performance

Shares of NXDCF stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. NEXTDC has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $11.75.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

