NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,561,700 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 1,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
NEXTDC Price Performance
Shares of NXDCF stock remained flat at $11.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. NEXTDC has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $11.75.
NEXTDC Company Profile
