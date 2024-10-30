Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-3.300 EPS.
Nextracker Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NXT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,541,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,912. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.47.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
