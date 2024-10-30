Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $8.60 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.4% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

