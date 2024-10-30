Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Robert Bruce Atwell Sells 2,721 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,721 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $280,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,445. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bruce Atwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 14,171 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,459,613.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $252,525.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,908 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $300,163.76.

Shares of NYSE NIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.93. 58,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.76. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

NIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

