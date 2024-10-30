NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 140588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
