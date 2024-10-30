Node AI Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $62.11 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Node AI has a market capitalization of $62.11 million and approximately $949,700.98 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Node AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,067.83 or 0.99700520 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72,042.81 or 0.99665902 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.72599967 USD and is up 12.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,161,886.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.