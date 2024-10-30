Norfolk Southern Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $184.62 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 51,325 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.98, for a total value of $13,138,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,819.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

