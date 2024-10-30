Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 837.5% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Novartis Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.89. 2,845,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,550. The stock has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.02. Novartis has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

