Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 847.5 days.

Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NVZMF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73.

About Novozymes A/S

Further Reading

Novonesis A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

