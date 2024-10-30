Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Short Interest Update

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 825,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 847.5 days.
Novozymes A/S Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NVZMF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. 834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73.
About Novozymes A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Novozymes A/S
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.