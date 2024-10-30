Numbers Protocol (NUM) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $28.96 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Numbers Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $28.96 million and $652,988.13 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04080764 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $562,562.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

