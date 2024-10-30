Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.59, but opened at $64.25. Nutanix shares last traded at $63.84, with a volume of 260,601 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.94, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,022.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,022.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Nutanix by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 76.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 162,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 70,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.