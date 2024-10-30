Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 506,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.24.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
