Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 613,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,074,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 506,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,562,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,093,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 330,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,059 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 98,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 74,105 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

