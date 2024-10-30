NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.96 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.87). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 149.70 ($1.94), with a volume of 75,438 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.27 million, a PE ratio of 833.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 178.57.

In other news, insider Amanda Burton bought 17,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 173 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £29,849.42 ($38,710.18). Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

