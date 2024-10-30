Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $1,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OHI opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

