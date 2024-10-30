OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Trading 7.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.63 and last traded at $50.99. 346,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 983,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

OneMain Stock Up 10.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

