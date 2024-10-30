Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.920-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Shares of ON stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.48. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares in the company, valued at $61,018,959.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

