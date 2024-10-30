Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Should You Buy?

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 84,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 39,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Opawica Explorations Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

