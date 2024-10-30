Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Opera Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPRA opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Opera will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 334.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Opera by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Opera by 1,474.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

