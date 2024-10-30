Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Opera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Opera

Opera Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Opera stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 732,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Opera has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $109.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Opera by 56.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 45.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opera

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.