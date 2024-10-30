Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.84. 814,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,605. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $178.61. The company has a market capitalization of $484.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.