Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $480.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

