Orchid Market Capitalization Hits $66.35 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $66.35 million and $2.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00006933 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,169.77 or 0.99923933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006906 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005983 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00061801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06891161 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,057,284.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.