OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.
