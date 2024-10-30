Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 41 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.96 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $391.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.80.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

