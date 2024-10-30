Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

