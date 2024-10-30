Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.