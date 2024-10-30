Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after buying an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $238.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.