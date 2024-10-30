Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,989,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,716,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.61 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

