Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,077,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484,295 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 3.87% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $113,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PK traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

