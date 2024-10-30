Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys 23,628 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 15,857.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 58.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 469.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.10 and a 200-day moving average of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

