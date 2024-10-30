Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 3,504 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 431.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

