Payfare (PAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Payfare (TSE:PAY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Payfare to post earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.97 million. Payfare had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 27.84%.

Payfare Price Performance

Payfare stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$1.76 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAY. B. Riley cut shares of Payfare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Payfare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Payfare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Payfare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

