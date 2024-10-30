PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $83.70.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

